Blue Jays Must Pivot to Steal Yankees Star Free Agent After Tucker Heartbreak

The Toronto Blue Jays went into the offseason looking to secure a major free agent at the top of the market for the first time in a long time after coming up short time and time again in various pursuits.

For most of the winter, it looked like they were in pole position for the top player on the market in Kyle Tucker, then when decision day arrived he broke the hearts of people all over Canada by signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

To make fans feel even worse, the next day they lost franchise shortstop Bo Bichette -- which was, in fairness, not unexpected -- to the New York Mets. This took two of the premier offensive players off the market entirely, leaving the Blue Jays with only one real option left if they want to upgrade.

With things clearly on fire in the free agency market right now, coming off a very slow winter until this week, Toronto needs to pivot very quickly and steal away a star outfielder from their hated rival New York Yankees, Cody Bellinger.

Blue Jays Should Move Quickly to Try to Sign Bellinger

Bellinger does not have the offensive ceiling that Tucker has, but he is a better defender at this stage of his career and is clearly capable of putting together a tremendous season with the bat in his hands as well.

In his lone season with New York, the former National League MVP slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI, collecting a 5.1 bWAR in 152 games played. It was his best year since the MVP campaign with Los Angeles in 2019, and reminded everyone what kind of player he can be.

Missing on Tucker also missed on outfield stability beyond 2026, and grabbing Bellinger would very much fortify things there. It seems things between him and the Yankees have soured, so perhaps Toronto can quickly move in and present him with the kind of offer that could get him to sign immediately.

Blue Jays Instantly Become Heavy Favorites Over Yankees with Bellinger

While missing on Tucker stings, Toronto has had a very strong offseason, no matter how things end here in the coming weeks. The same cannot be said about New York, who have made virtually zero impactful moves after being beaten down by the Blue Jays in the playoffs.

If Toronto wants to establish themselves as the team to beat in the American League and have the gap not be even close, what better way than by stealing one of the best players from their biggest threat.

The Blue Jays have shown a willingness to spend that New York simply has not. It's time to exploit that fact and make the Yankees uncomfortable with the kind of offer for Bellinger they will be unwilling to match.

With the way names are now flying off the shelf, though, in the last two days, Toronto had better move quickly and scoop him up before someone else does.

