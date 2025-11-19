Blue Jays Involved in Heated Race with Rivals for Free Agent Backup Plan

The Toronto Blue Jays head into the offseason with their soul-crushing World Series Game 7 defeat fresh at the top of mind, and now they have to figure out how to get back and finish the job.

After coming within two outs of a championship, it's hard to say massive moves are desperately needed, but Toronto needs to keep themselves on top of the American League while also figuring out how to solve the now two-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Because of that fact, they have been linked once again to the top free agent on the market in star outfielder Kyle Tucker who's set to receive a massive contract with a greater than $300 million total value. Should they not be able to land him though, the Blue Jays were mentioned as a possibility for an intriguing backup plan along with both the Dodgers and New York Yankees.

Though it will be a heated race, Jeff Passan of ESPN confirmed Tuesday that Toronto is in on Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger as a fallback option despite New York wanting to bring him back.

Blue Jays Have Real Interest in Bellinger, Passan Says

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) slides to makes a catch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"Beyond the Yankees, who would like a return engagement with Bellinger...the Blue Jays see him as a perfectly good alternative to Tucker," Passan wrote. "And the Dodgers, who non-tendered Bellinger three years ago, have expressed interest as they peruse the outfield market."

By the sounds of it, Toronto will have real competition from their hated rival Yankees if they want to steal the former National League MVP away, but they have all the motivation in the world to get it done after such a great season for Bellinger.

If general manager Ross Atkins is keen on adding another significant piece and the price for Tucker winds up getting beyond what he or ownership is willing to spend, Bellinger might just be the perfect alternative.

Bellinger Would Make Blue Jays Lineup Even Scarier

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees Cody Bellinger (35) is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

When it comes to the all around abilities of both Tucker and Bellinger, there's not much comparison. Tucker is an elite fielder and base runner, and while Bellinger is no slouch in either category, he's not quite Tucker either.

Offensively, though, they are fairly comparable players, and Bellinger is coming off his best campaign since winning the MVP with Los Angeles back in 2019. The 30-year-old posted a 5.1 bWAR with a slash line of .272/.334/.480, clubbing 29 home runs and 98 RBI.

Bellinger would not attract the kind of attention that a Tucker signing would, but he is a phenomenal player and would instantly reinforce a lineup that was already dangerous, making it one of the best in baseball.

The cherry on top would be taking him away from the Yankees and keeping him away from the Dodgers, something which would obviously give Toronto a better chance of handling each of them next season.

A legitimate pursuit of Bellinger likely hinges on how the Blue Jays feel about Tucker, but if they do go after him, it would be a phenomenal addition.

Recommended Articles