One Surprise Player Sneakily Inside Top-Five Blue Jays bWAR Leaders

The Toronto Blue Jays had quite a Cinderella (almost) story of a season. The ballclub took home their first division title in a decade and then went onto their first Fall Classic in over 30 years which ended in heartbreak, but with management securing nearly the same roster for 2026 they are looking for redemption.

The main piece of their puzzle that is still being figured out is surrounding their shortstop Bo Bichette who is the biggest name in free agency right now, but surprisingly he isn't their wins above replacement (WAR) leader, but he does sit inside the top-five.

The headliner for the Jays this season was with a trio of their guys who ended the season with 4.0 WAR or higher which was led by their Silver Slugger Award winning designated hitter George Springer followed by first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but Bichette isn't third in line, but their utility man Ernie Clement.

Clement is then followed by the lone pitcher inside the top-five, as starting pitcher Kevin Gausman beat out BIchette in this lone stat. This doesn't say anything to what BIchette means to this team, but how tough they are through and through.

2025 Blue Jays' Top WAR Players

Springer: 4.8 He might have suited up primarily at designated hitter, but Springer spent enough time in the outfield that he actually was nominated for a pair of Silver Slugger Awards this year and was arguably robbed of making history with two wins in one night. However, at the end of the night he took home the honor at DH.

Guerrero Jr.: 4.6 - Springer was the lone Blue Jays to earn the top offensive honor, but that didn't stop Guerrero Jr. from landing on the All-MLB First Team as he had 84 RBI to complement his 23 homers and 81 drawn walks which was by far the most on the Jays' roster.

Clement: 4.3 Even though Clement etched himself into postseason history that is not taken into account for the WAR leaders, but it is impossible to skip over what he did during their playoff run.

Most Multi-Hit Games (10)

Most Hits (30)

Most Singles (21)

Gausman: 3.8 The Jays had not been known for their pitching staff during the regular season as it was their offense who stole the show time and time again with scoring records consistently shatter, but Gausman was definitely the go-to in the starting rotation as he finished the year with 189 strikeouts paired with his 3.59 ERA.

Bichette: 3.5 Had Bichette been able to finish the final month of the season he easily would have surpassed 20+ home runs and 100 RBI, but he still was arguably their best all-around offensive weapon as he led the team in RBI (94) and was one of two with a batting average over .300.

The Blue Jays as a whole are hard to beat, because there are so many guys that can make plays whether that is with a bat or out in field. With at least four (hopefully five) of these players returning next season it is hard to imagine they won't make a deep run into the playoffs once again.

Ernie Clement went 9-for-14 in the ALDS!



His first #Postseason series:



💪 .643 AVG

💪 .929 SLG

💪 1.554 OPS

💪 5 Runs

💪 5 RBIs

💪 Go-Ahead HR

💪 Gold Glove Defence pic.twitter.com/BwMwmO6xIG — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 11, 2025

