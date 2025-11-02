Unsuspecting Offensive Hero Makes Postseason History for the Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays just finished off an historic run in these playoffs from their team production to individual performances and everything in between. Even though they came up short in the end, the ballclub gave the reigning world champions a run for their money.
This was the first time that their third baseman Ernie Clement had a chance to play in the postseason and boy was he special. For the most part he didn't headline massive plays like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or George Springer, but he was consistent at the plate from the ALDS against the New York Yankees through game seven of the World Series.
Clement this Postseason
Clement has been the unsung hero to the team in October. Even though he isn't someone who is typically going to hit a homer or take over the highlight reel, he is going to get hits and get on base. That is exactly what he did all postseason long, his first postseason of his career.
Their third baseman had arguably the best all-around performance that has been seen in the playoffs and that is why his name is officially etched in MLB history after going 3-for-5 in game seven.
- Most Multi-Hit Games (10)
- Most Hits (30)
- Most Singles (21)
While he didn't make history in every aspect of his stat line, he was one of the best in the postseason on any team in nearly every aspect across the board.
*Note* These placings are only looking at players who stepped up to bat in these playoffs at least 35 times.
- 13 Runs (third)
- 30 Hits (first)
- 6 Doubles (tied for first)
- 1 Triple (tied for first)
- 9 RBI (tied for eighth)
- 5 Strikeouts (fewest)
- .411 Batting Average (first)
- .416 On-Base Percentage (third)
- .562 Slugging Percentage (sixth)
- .978 OPS (fifth)
The Blue Jays had a great postseason offensively. They finished the playoffs with a .285 batting average which was by far the best of any team which complemented a .351 on-base percentage and .471 slugging percentage, the No.1 stat amongst any of the other teams.
Clement has found a home with the Blue Jays after neither the Cleveland Guardians nor the Oakland Athletics kept him on the roster. After this postseason, both of those organizations should be feeling huge regret that they let him go.
Now he will look to build on the success that he found in the postseason to have a breakout year during the regular season and help lead the Jays back to the World Series.