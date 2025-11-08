Blue Jays Star George Springer Doesn't Make MLB History, Still Wins Silver Slugger
The Toronto Blue Jays had a brutal ending to the season when their year ended in heartbreaking fashion in the World Series.
Despite that, there were plenty of highs throughout the season, specifically with the bat in their hands which led them to the Fall Classic. So it should come as no surprise they had three finalists for the Silver Slugger Award: first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette and George Springer, who was a finalists at both designated hitter and outfield. The teams as a whole was also up for the coveted honor.
But in the end, Guerrero did not win his third Silver Slugger and Bichette didn't take home his first. However, at least one Blue Jays player was able to secure some hardware, as Springer won at the designated hitter spot.
George Springer's 2025 Season
This was statistically a no-brainer. Yandy Díaz of the Tampa Bay Rays and Brent Rooker of the Athletics were the other two finalists Springer were up against. While they had great years, they were nothing like Springer's, as he found himself near the top of statistical categories amongst designated hitters in the AL.
- 106 Runs (first)
- 154 Total Hits (third)
- 29 Doubles (third)
- 32 Home Runs (first)
- 84 RBI (second)
- .309 Batting Average (first)
- .399 On-Base Percentage (first)
- .560 Slugging Percentage (first)
- .959 OPS (first)
The outfield is a little different since it is not broken up into left field, right field and center field. Instead, there are six finalists and three winners. While Springer will be happy to take home the Silver Slugger Award at designated hitter, he also had an opportunity to make some MLB history if he had also won in the outfield.
But that was not the case, as Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers and Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins were the three American League outfield winners this year.
Springer spent time on the injured list due to a concussion that led him to having 100 less at-bats than Greene, but Springer still had more runs scored, only one less hit, four less homers, 40 more drawn walks, 90 less strikeouts and his entire slash line is superior.
Because of that, it's a little questionable that Springer didn't win. But at the end of the day, Toronto should be happy he earned the third Silver Slugger of his career at designated hitter.