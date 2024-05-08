Bally Sports Brings Back “Legends Booth” for Braves vs Cubs Next Wednesday
Bally Sports knows how to appeal to Atlanta Braves fans.
Fresh off of the success of their “Legends Booth” last season, where the quarter of Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, Chipper Jones, and Jeff Francoeur called a thrilling victory over the New York Mets, Bally Sports is running it back.
Next Wednesday, a special “players only” booth will call Atlanta’s contest against the Chicago Cubs. The foursome in on the mic will be Jeff Francoeur, Tom Glavine, Chipper Jones, and former catcher Brian McCann, who retired after the 2019 season.
Of the foursome, McCann’s the only one who doesn’t have formal broadcast experience - he’s been a special guest, but hasn’t worked in a major league booth.
The first two iterations of the alternate broadcast, both coming last season, was interesting from a logistical perspective because it was four analysts in a booth together with no play-by-play man. Francoeur, who at the time was the lead analyst on Braves broadcasts, took the lead of doing play-by-play but the vibe was significantly different - in a good way - from a conventional broadcast.
It also helps that the first iteration of the booth was an exciting game - the Braves walked off the New York Mets in extra innings in a game that featured 23 total runs, nine home runs, four lead changes, and twelve total pitchers taking the ball.
It spawned merchandise - Pour Larry a Crown! - and some...unique home run calls.
And next week, they’ll do it again. The Braves take on the Chicago Cubs at 7:20 PM ET.