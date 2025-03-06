Braves Manager Impressed By Two Pitchers During Off-Day Outings
Two pitchers impressed Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker during the off day on Thursday. According to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, the Braves skipper was pleased with the outings from Grant Holmes and Hector Neris.
Holmes threw four innings against minor league hitters on Wednesday. He’s reportedly still in line to land a rotation spot to start the regular season. No specific information was provided for Neris.
Along with the four innings on Wednesday, Holmes has looked sharp in five innings over two appearances so far in Spring Training games. He has allowed an earned run (1.80 ERA) on two hits and two walks while striking out four. His command has been adequate. He’s thrown exactly 60% of his pitches for strikes thus far.
In his rookie campaign, he finished with a 3.56 ERA in 26 appearances, seven starts. In those starts, he had a 4.01 ERA.
Holmes is expected, along with Ian Anderson, to fill the back end of the rotation while Spencer Strider finishes his recovery from an elbow injury. One of them will stay in the rotation once Strider returns and the other will move to the bullpen.
Neris is a recent addition to Braves camp. He signed on Monday and immediately reported to North Port. He has yet to pitch in a regular Spring Training game.
The 35-year-old pitcher has 11 years of MLB experience under his belt and has a 3.33 career ERA, a 126 ERA+ and a 1.17 WHIP. Neris spent most of his career with the National League rival Philadelphia Phillies.
Last season, split between the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs, he had a 4.10 ERA in 62 appearances.
While he’s a late addition to the non-roster invitee group, if things look good, he could make for an addition to the Opening Day roster.