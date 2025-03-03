Braves Add Right-Handed Pitcher to Big League Camp
The Atlanta Braves have added another arm to big league camp. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Justin Toscano, Héctor Neris will arrive at camp on Monday. With the addition of this non-roster invitee, the size of big league camp is now 49 players.
The 35-year-old pitcher has 11 years of MLB experience under his belt and has a 3.33 career ERA, a 126 ERA+ and a 1.17 WHIP. Neris spent most of his career with the National League rival Philadelphia Phillies.
During his time with the Astros, he beat his former team in the 2022 World Series and was part of a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees on June 25, 2022. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning and walked two.
Last season, split between the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs, he had a 4.10 ERA in 62 appearances. He took a bit to find a landing spot, but it comes in what could still be considered the early weeks of Spring Training.
The Braves have been starting to shave down their big league Spring Training roster, but there seems to been room for another guy to come in. Eight players have already been reassigned to minor league camp and four have been optioned to Triple-A.
Assigned to Minor League Camp
- infielder Eddy Alvarez (minor league deal)
- right-handed pitcher Chad Kuhl (minor league deal)
- left-handed Chasen Shreve (minor league deal)
- right-handed Jordan Weems (minor league deal)
- catcher Adam Zebrowski (minor league deal)
- right-handed Wander Suero (minor league deal)
- right-handed Enoli Paredes (minor league deal)
- right-handed Royber Salinas (minor league deal)
Optioned to Triple-A
- right-handed Davis Daniel (on 40-man roster)
- right-handed Amos Willingham (on 40-man roster)
- left-handed Dylan Dodd (on 40-man roster)
- right-handed Hurston Waldrep (No. 3 prospect in 2024, on 40-man roster)