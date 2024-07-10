Duvall, Braves Offense Continue Latest Explosion During Winning Streak
Adam Duvall’s big night at the plate helped put the game out of reach as the Atlanta Braves offense came alive yet again to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-2, and win their fourth straight.
Duvall went 2-for-3, including a three-run shot off Diamondbacks’ ace Zac Gallen.
The Braves outfielder has been strong at the plate as of late. In his last seven games, including Tuesday night, Duvall is batting .321 with a .607 slugging percentage, two home runs and five RBIs.
Following the win, Duvall attributed better discipline at the plate to why he’s been more successful at the plate as of late.
“I’m doing a good job, not only of covering the outside corner again, but I think the biggest thing is laying off the trap pitches - two, three inches off the plate in, you know, away,” Duvall said after the game. “That’s getting me into some better hitters counts, and then I’m able to get them back in the zone.”
Duvall spoke of the strategy of winning the battle with the pitcher.
“It’s a chess match with these guys,” Duvall said. “The good ones are good at it. If you bite at that one that’s just off the plate, they’re gonna keep throwing it. So, at some point, you got to take that. I feel like I’ve been doing that, and like I said, getting into better counts.”
Duvall picked up on how Gallen was pitching to him specifically and made the noticeable pattern a costly one.
“[Gallen] threw me a lot of curveballs tonight,” Duvall said. “...I saw it well that time and was able to put a good swing on it.”
The recent offensive explosion by Duvall and the rest of the Brave's offense has been a key part of the team’s current winning streak. The Braves have scored five runs or more in each of their four wins. On Tuesday night, eight batters had at least one hit and three had a multi-hit game in the winning effort.
They aren’t beating up weak opponents either. The Braves bats have had big days during the winning streak against two of the top starting pitchers this season: Gallen on Tuesday and Phillies’ Ranger Suarez on Saturday.
It provides a good momentum builder.
“You want to go on some sort of ride into the All-Star Break knowing, all right, now when we get back, it’s reset, get to work on Thursday, that off day and pick up right where we left off, and it’s good to see that right now,” Braves reliever Jesse Chavez said.
The Braves have taken the first two of a four game set and look to win their series with the Diamondbacks and extend their winning streak when they return to action on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. EST.