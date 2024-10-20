The Atlanta Braves Should Consider Trading Ian Anderson
The Atlanta Braves have some decisions to make for their starting rotation ahead of 2025. They need to figure out the future of Max Fried and Charlie Morton.
After that, they have to determine who to fill their spots with. Spencer Strider will get one of them, so that leaves one more spot with Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach and Reynaldo Lopez already locked in.
Even if starting pitcher depth was scarce at times last season, the Braves have a stealthy log jam of arms coming up the pipeline. Seven of the top 10 prospects in the Braves system are pitchers. Two have already made their Major League debuts and another has already reached Triple-A.
Then there’s another option with Major League experience: Ian Anderson. The man who was once a playoff hero has been missing in action for two seasons as he recovers from injuries.
Even after his rehab assignment concluded, the Braves never called upon his services for extra rotation help. He wasn’t even included on the playoff roster when Chris Sale was injured.
It’s a sign that Anderson might not be as essential to the long-term plans anymore. It could be time to consider shopping him this offseason.
They might even be doing him a favor. He could provide another team with a much-needed experienced starting pitcher. He has 52 career starts in three seasons of action, pitching to a 3.97 ERA.
He’s shown to be extremely effective in the postseason with a career 1.26 postseason ERA. Sure, it’s been a couple of years, but it’s a track record good enough that somebody will be interested in taking a flyer on him.
He could even be used in a trade package to acquire a bat. The Braves have more pitching options than they do offensive options. Use what you have a surplus of to acquire what you have a deficit of.
If he ends up being part of the Braves’ plans, great. Many fans would welcome that. However, it would be a waste to have him sitting around in Triple-A once again in favor of other options.