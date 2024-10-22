Atlanta Braves Players Named Finalists for 2024 Players Choice Awards
Multiple Atlanta Braves players have been named finalists for the 2024 Players Choice Awards.
Marcell Ozuna has been nominated for the National League’s Outstanding Player Award. He’s up against Los Angeles Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani and New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor for the honor.
Previous Braves players to win the Outstanding Player Award include Chipper Jones (1999), Andruw Jones (2005), Freddie Freeman (2020) and Ronald Acuña Jr. (2023).
Chris Sale has been nominated for two National League awards. One is the Oustanding Pitcher Award, along with Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes and Philadelphia Phillies Zach Wheeler. He’s also up for the Comeback Player Award along with Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins and San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar.
Previous Braves players to win the Outstanding Pitcher Award include Greg Maddux (1994, 1995, 1998) and John Smoltz (1996). Previous Braves players to win the Comeback Player Award include Andres Galarraga (2000), John Smoltz (2002), Tim Hudson (2010), Josh Donaldson (2019) and Ronald Acuña Jr. (2022).
Max Fried is up for the Marvin Miller Man of the Year award. This award goes to a single play as opposed to one from each league. He’s up against Hoskins as well as Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan and Minnesota Twins starter Pablo Lopez.
This award is named after the late Marvin Miller, the first executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association. During his time as the head of the players union, it became one of the strongest unions in the country. The highlight of his tenure was the elimination of the reserve clause and the creation of free agency.
Previous Braves winners of the Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award are John Smoltz (2002, 2003) and Chipper Jones (2012).
The Major League Baseball Players Association has been holding the Players Choice Awards since 1992.
Winners of the awards will be announced ahead of Game Two of the World Series on Saturday, Oct. 26 during the pregame show on Fox.