Former Atlanta Braves Great Heading to World Series with Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading back to the World Series for the first time since 2020. Heading back with them is an Atlanta Braves legend, first baseman Freddie Freeman.
It’s his first trip to the Fall Classic since he won it all with the Braves in 2021. It’s something that is likely to bring mixed feelings to Braves fans.
Some want their former first baseman to succeed but that requires the Dodgers to do well. The fact that he is on another team at all has likely left a bad taste in some fans’ mouths and seeing him heading to the World Series only makes it worse.
Regardless of how fans in Atlanta might feel, he has a shot at his second career ring.
Freeman has been absent for a decent bit of the series against the Mets. He played in four of six games, missing the clinching game due to a nagging ankle sprain.
In those four games, he was ineffective slashing .167/.211/.167 with no home runs and one RBI.
When you have a chronic injury, as Freeman does, it can be tough to be effective. A bum ankle can mess up your swing and all.
Credit to the Dodgers, they’ve managed to mop the floor with the Mets in all of their wins despite being without the Mets killer. Throughout his career, Freeman has slashed .303/.388/.499 against the Mets. This season, he slashed .391/.481/.652 in six games in the season series.
Freeman has been battling the ankle sprain since he sustained it on Sept. 26. The pain has reportedly not gone away. It’s clearly been hindering his performance.
Game 1 of the World Series will be on Friday, Oct. 25. This gives him a few days to rest up and try to get healthy and help the Dodgers get those last four wins.