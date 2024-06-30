Adam Duvall Showing Signs of Life after Season-Long Slump
While, the Atlanta Braves took a tough 4-2 loss on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, outfielder Adam Duvall had himself another solid day at the plate.
Duvall followed up his big day on Saturday going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. With that, he now has a hit in three-straight games going 3-for-11 (.272) in that span with an on-base percentage (OBP) of .333.
Perhaps it’s a sign that Duvall is starting to break out of his long slump.
A Much-Needed Big Break
Let’s be real. Few players needed that walk-off play and a big weekend overall more than Duvall on Saturday.
The 35-year-old outfielder has seen his numbers nosedive since the end of April.
On April 30, Duvall had a slash line of .238/.327/.429/.755 with two home runs. It’s still a bit of a dip from 2023, but it’s around where you would expect Duvall’s production to be.
Since then, it’s been alarming. June has been Duvall’s worth month thus far, with a slash line of .117/.181/.156/.337 with just one home run heading into the series with the Pirates.
Finally having a big moment meant quite a bit to the struggling Braves outfielder.
"It felt good to finally come through for the team,” Duval said following the walk-off.
Duvall later added how fortunate he felt that his teammates supported him during the rough stretch.
"They know how much of a weight that one hit was off of my back,” he said.
Look, it could totally be that he just had a good series. But it’s his best three-game stretch in quite some time, and no one can take that from him.
Should this be a sign that Duvall is starting to going again, then he’s setting himself up for a nice run heading into the All-Star Break.