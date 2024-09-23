Key Atlanta Braves Hitters to Watch in the Upcoming New York Mets Series
The Atlanta Braves are back at home for a crucial three-game series with the New York Mets. While the offense has been a dilemma for much of the season, some key Braves bats have shown they can get the job against the division rival.
Here are three bats to keep an eye on when the series gets underway on Tuesday.
Marcell Ozuna
Naturally, the best hitter on the team has a lot of success against the Mets. In 10 games this season against New York, Ozuna is batting .361 with a 1.091 OPS, three home runs and seven RBIs.
He’s been in a power slump with one home run over his last 31 games. This could be an opportunity for Ozuna to regenerate some of that lost power. Even if not, he’s still having no trouble getting on base. He’s been batting .310 with a .389 on-base percentage during his power drought and has scored 14 runs.
Matt Olson
While he’s been sharp at the plate as of late, Olson hasn’t been the same ballplayer most of this season. However, if there is one team he has looked like his usual self against, it’s the Mets.
He’s batting .263 with a .912 OPS with three home runs and seven RBIs against the Braves’ division rival this season. All 10 games happened during his slump. Between the date of the first Mets game this season on April 8 and the most recent game on July 28, Olson batted .220 with a .668 OPS.
No matter the situation, if there is a hitter the Braves can count on during the next three games, it’s Olson.
Ozzie Albies
So there are two reasons to keep an eye on Albies in this series. One is because he does generally hit well against the Mets. In six games, he’s batting .269 with a 783 OPS, one home run and six RBIs.
Another reason is that he could get some favorable matchups this week. Remember, he’s batting right-handed only for the time being. However, he’s getting to face two left-handed starters.
When facing left-handed pitchers this season, Albies is batting .340 with a .903 OPS. He’s only faced lefties as a righty this season. So, this is a big chance for him to have some big moments in a push for the playoffs.