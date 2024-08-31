Orlando Arcia Continues Recent Tear in Atlanta Braves Win
The Atlanta Braves bounced back from blowing a 4-0 lead on Thursday night to beat the Philadelphia Phillies Friday night 7-2. The series is even and the Braves are once again five games back.
Just as we all predicted, Orlando Arcia was the standout guy at the plate. Arcia went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs and a walk in the winning effort.
He had a night in front of a Phillies crowd that’s grown to have animosity toward him. For those who don’t recall, there have been some staredowns, and potential staredowns, between him and Bryce Harper.
Arcia didn’t let the animosity get to him - or at the very least, he didn’t show it after the game.
“I like to think that I am just a player who goes out there and tries to enjoy his game,” Arcia said via a translator. “If they boo me, I still have to go out there and take those at-bats, so it doesn’t change much.”
When asked if he heard the booing, Arcia chuckled.
“I think the whole world is going to hear it,” he joked.
Arcia Heating Up Down the Stretch
Arcia’s performance on Friday night was part of a great week he’s been having. Over his last-seven games, he has a slash line of .293/.414/.708 with three home runs and four RBIs. No typos here.
If he can keep this up for a spell, it’s one of the most-needed hot streaks by a bat on the Braves this season. We reached a point where we were debating if it was worth sacrificing his glove to bring in a bat. While his glove had prevailed, his bat was enough of a liability to warrant the discussion.
But all has a chance to be forgiven. All it takes is for Arcia to swing the bat well when it matters most, and that’s exactly what he is doing.
The Atlanta Braves look to gain on the Phillies when the series continues on Saturday. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. EDT. Max Fried is set to face Zack Wheeler.