Orlando Arcia’s Defense or Nacho Alvarez’s Offense?
The Atlanta Braves offense has shown a recent upswing, with most players in the starting lineup performing better. However, shortstop Orlando Arcia, who earned his first career All-Star nod with the Braves in 2023, seems to be an exception to this trend.
Arcia, a key player for the Braves, has seen a significant dip in his performance since the NLDS series against the Philadelphia Phillies. This season, his batting average has been a disappointing .217, with only six home runs and 22 RBIs.
His performance with hitters in scoring position has also taken a hit, with a .590 rating compared to last year’s .741 OBP. From an offensive standpoint, he's not performing at the expected level. However, he is still one of Major League Baseball’s best defensive shortstops – making difficult plays look routine with his arm and glove.
On Monday night, matters for Arcia took a turn for the worse. Due to dizziness, he had to leave the game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Additionally, he was ruled out for Tuesday night’s game for the same reason and isn’t expected to play in either of Wednesday’s double-header games.
The jury is out for Thursday's make-up game in Chicago against the White Sox, and should this mysterious spell persist – it necessitates the team to consider a longer-term fix, making the need for a potential replacement more urgent.
Given the circumstances, it's crucial that general manager Alex Anthopoulos makes a decision regarding a potential replacement for Arcia. One viable option he should consider is Nacho Alvarez.
Nacho Alvarez has been thriving with the Gwinnett Stripers.
For the Braves Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, they have been witnesses to one of the hottest bats in the minors – shortstop Nacho Alvarez. Alvarez is the No. 6 Braves prospect according to MLB.com and their highest-ranked non-pitcher.
In 12 games with the Stripers, Alvarez is sporting a .385 batting average, a .654 slugging percentage, and a whopping .448 OBP, including three home runs and 12 RBIs. The 5'11 California native has been on a tear, but the question remains – is his stellar offense enough to make manager Brian Snitker choose to go in another direction from their outstanding defender at shortstop – a position that could make or break a team with ineffective play?
If Arcia's ailment lingers into the weekend series against the Pirates, a decision could be made for him.