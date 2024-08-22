Arcia Denies Staring Down Bryce Harper After Home Run
Old contentions jump back to the forefront following a two-run shot by Orlando Arcia in the Atlanta Braves 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Arcia went yard in the bottom of the fourth inning off Aaron Nola. As he rounded first base, you can see him take a look in the direction of Bryce Harper. Some see it as him giving the Phillies’ star the staredown.
This wouldn’t have come out of nowhere. Game two of last year’s NLDS ended with a Braves win due to a baserunning miscue by Harper that resulted in a game-ending double play to tie the series at one apiece. Arcia was reported to have been heard saying “Atta boy, Harper” with some laughter included.
In the following game, Harper stared Arcia down during both of his home runs en route to a Phillies 10-2 win. So, it’s not crazy to think Arcia has been waiting for a moment to do it back to him.
However, Arcia denies that’s what he was doing.
“I was just enjoying my home run,” Arcia said via an interpreter following the game. He continued to say that the previous staredowns weren’t on his mind as more questions came.
“Last year was last year,” he added. “I feel like we’ve already turned the page, and we’re focused on this year.”
Even if it was exactly what he did, it’s unlikely Arcia would admit it. The last thing he needs is to give the two-time National League MVP bulletin board material during a playoff race.
Either way, Harper isn’t, at least publicly, giving it much thought. He said after the game that he didn’t even see it. He more or less shrugged it off as a been there, done that.
"Nah, I didn't,” Harper said. “I don't care. I couldn't care less. I already did it."
On the flip side, if he did actually see it and does have his internal reservations, the last thing he needs to do is validate a mid-August staredown.
It certainly makes for great theatrics and a storyline as the division rivalry heats up down the stretch. These teams will play each other five more times in the regular season, and there’s always a good chance they will meet in the postseason. It’s happened back-to-back years already. The Phillies won both of those series.
However, Arcia has the consolation of having something Harper doesn’t: a World Series ring.
The Braves aim for a series win in the rubber match of their three-game weekend series with Philadelphia. A series would once again put them at six back of the division crown. First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m.