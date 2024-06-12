Braves Still Sinking to New Lows With Offense

The 2024 Atlanta #Braves



First 24 games - (18-6) - scored 5.95 runs per game



Last 40 games - (17-23) - scored 3.40 runs per game



They are 3-6 in June and have been outscored 47-34.



Last 6 games - (1-5) - scored 2.33 runs per game



TEN GAMES OUT OF FIRST PLACE.