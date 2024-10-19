Three Atlanta Braves Prospects to Watch in 2025
While the Atlanta Braves remain in win-now mode, they still give fans a reason to be excited about the future. They have some top prospects who could be joining in the fight for a World Series crown as soon as next season.
Here are three prospects to watch heading into 2025.
Drake Baldwin - Catcher, No. 5 Prospect
Nobody’s stock jumped as high as Baldwin’s did in 2024. His performance earned him a spot in the future’s game during the All-Star Break, and he was named the Braves minor league player of the year.
Currently, he’s tearing up the Arizona Fall League, slashing .320/.393/.560 with a home run and four RBIs.
He’s Major League ready. There’s no doubt at this point. With Travis d’Arnaud and Sean Murphy both expected to be back next season, it’s to be determined how much of Baldwin we’ll see. But he’s going to get his shot.
Hurston Waldrep - Pitcher, No. 3 Prospect
Waldrep wasn’t ready for MLB action quite yet when he made his Major League debut last season. In two starts, he gave up 13 earned runs across a combined seven innings pitched.
The numbers don’t show it, but he has the stuff to be successful. On the 20 to 80 scale, a standard scouting system that grades players and their tools. So, Waldrep’s overall ability and his individual pitches are graded. Here are his scouting grades from MLB.com:
Scouting grades (20-80 scale)
Fastball: 65
Slider: 55
Splitter: 65
Control: 45
Overall: 55
For reference, any score of 55 or higher is considered above average. Waldrep is expected to be an above-average pitcher. What’s holding him back is his command, which would be considered by Baseball America to be “fringe average.”
As he improves that aspect of his game, he’ll be able to better utilize his above average stuff and succeed in MLB.
A.J. Smith-Shawver - Pitcher, No. 2 Prospect
Expectations for Smith-Shawver are shown to be high in a few unusual ways. Apart from being the No. 2 prospect, he was added to the playoff roster despite one MLB start. He had also been pulled from a rehab assignment to provide bullpen depth during the road series in Arizona.
They have the faith in him to bring him into these positions.
After seeing bits and pieces of him across the last two seasons, we’re likely going to see more of him in a Braves uniform in 2025
His Triple-A numbers weren’t great, a 4.86 ERA across 20 starts, but keep in mind, he was returning from an injury. He’ll have a chance to stand out in Spring Training and crack the roster.
His standout pitch is his fastball, which is rated a 65 on the 20 to 80 scale. He also has an above-average slider (55). His command could use some work (45) but that will come further along as he gets more work in.