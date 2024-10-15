Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, Chris Sale Named Gold Glove Finalists
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson and starting pitcher Chris Sale have been named finalists for the Gold Glove Awards at their positions. Olson is a finalist at first base while Chris Sale is a finalist at pitcher.
Olson would win his third career Gold Glove should he win. He previously won the award in back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019 when he was with the Oakland Athletics. He had a .996 fielding percentage in 2024, committing just six errors across 162 games played (1,443 1/3 innings in the field). He also led MLB in defensive runs saved (DRS) by a wide margin with 14. The next best had eight.
His competition for the award in the National League are Bryce Harper (Phillies) and Christian Walker (Diamondbacks).
A Braves player has never won the award at first base, one of only two positions the team has never had a player win (catcher).
Sale is seeking his first career gold glove and a finalist for the first time since 2017. He is tied for sixth among pitchers with a sis DRS.
Should he win, he'd be in good company among Braves pitching legends. Max Fried won the award in three consecutive years from 2020 to 2023. Greg Maddux won 10-consecutive Gold Gloves during his time with the Braves. Phil Neikro took home the award five times with the Braves and Mike Hampton won it in 2003.
The Braves have a dynasty going at this position and Sale would be the newest member of this dynasty should he win.
He's up against last year's winner, Phillies Zach Wheeler, and Mets' Luis Severino. Another chance for some NL East rivarly action.
The winners of the award will be announced on Nov. 3 at 8:30 p.m. during ESPN's Baseball Tonight broadcast.
The Gold Glove has been given out every year since 1957 to recognize the best player at each position. The award was created by the famous baseball glove manufacturer, Rawlings.