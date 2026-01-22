Braves Miss on Peralta, Which Options Remain on the Market?

The Atlanta Braves made their push for All-Star starting pitcher Freddy Peralta but fell short. Regardless of what went wrong, they have no choice but to pivot. Other starting pitching options are still out there, even late January.

Eventually, those options will be plucked away, too. They’ll have to get to work figuring something out. Let’s look at some options here for who the Braves could pivot to. We’ll look at three free agents, along with one trade suggestion.

Framber Valdez, Free Agent

2025 Stats: 13-11 record, 3.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 187 Ks, 192 IP, 114 ERA+

They were willing to spend on Peralta and extend him. Maybe, just maybe, they could still make the move to sign Valdez. He would require forfeiting a first-round pick, but they would have to give up more for Peralta.

We know the interest has been there, but that was some time ago. The main reason it likely won’t happen would be the average annual value he might want on a contract. Spotrac nets his market value at $33 million per season, but they also project a six-year deal. If it’s a shorter deal, that per-season value could push higher.

If it stays around what is considered his market value, which would already make him the highest-paid player on the team, and the deal is shorter, it could be easier for the Braves to take on.

Zac Gallen, Free Agent

2025 Stats: 13-15 record, 4.83 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 175 Ks, 192 IP, 89 ERA+

Plenty have tried to pair these two up already. Gallen would provide the team with needed innings, and perhaps he could bounce back under the guidance of pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.

He would also require the team to forfeit a draft pick since he was given a qualifying offer. That being said, his market value is only $18.7 million per season. It’s weird to say “only,” but these days, that’s on the cheaper end for a reliable starting pitcher.

What could hold this back is that he’s a Scott Boras client. Sure, they got Ha-Seong Kim, but there was some relationship-building that led to the deal. It’s hard to see them going back to that well, but if beggars can’t be choosers, they could opt for Gallen.

Chris Bassitt, Free Agent

2025 Stats: 11-9 record, 3.96 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 166 Ks, 170 1/3 IP, 108 ERA+

Bassitt would be a logical option if not for one criterion: They want a guy who can start in the postseason. Bassitt was mainly a reliever on the Blue Jays' run to the World Series.

As the offseason goes on, they might have to make a decision. Someone who is guaranteed to start in the postseason, or someone who, at the very least, can help them get to the postseason.

He would be a Charlie Morton-type. He’s on the older side, but he’ll give a team 30 or more starts. He’s done that across each of the past four seasons.

Kris Bubic, Trade Option

2025 Stats: 8-7 record, 2.55 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 116 Ks, 116 1/3 IP, 161 ERA+

There have been reports that Bubic could be moved during this offseason. Perhaps the Braves could make a swing and land his services. He's coming off an All-Star season, the first of his career. However, he'd certainly come at a cheaper price tag than Peralta.

At 27 years, he seems to be entering his prime years. However, he is also potentially a one-year rental. He'll be a free agent after the 2026 season. The Braves could likely lock him down on a cheaper extension while also giving up less in a trade.

The only downside is that he would be coming off a major injury. Shortly after his All-Star nod, he went on the injured list with a rotator cuff straing. His last start was on July 26, and he hasn't appeared in a game since.

Keep in mind, this is after he became a full-time starter for the first time. It's still a move that makes sense for the Brave, but they would have to be cautious after last season.

