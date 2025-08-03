Super-Fast Home Run Car at the Braves-Reds Speedway Classic Was an Instant Hit
Sunday's Speedway Classic brought a unique experience for MLB fans.
In this story:
The Braves and Reds picked up the MLB Speedway Classic on Sunday after the game was postponed from rain on Saturday night following just one inning.
In the bottom of the second inning on Sunday, Braves outfielder Eli White crushed the first-ever home run hit at a NASCAR racetrack. The 411-foot three-run blast was electric at the Bristol Motor Speedway for the tens of thousands of fans thanks to the fun addition MLB added.
After White hit the homer, an MLB decked out race car drove around the racetrack while a passenger held a "home run" flag out the window. It looks like the "Home Run Car" will be used whenever any player hits a homer during Sunday's game.
Now that is a cool way to celebrate a home run.
