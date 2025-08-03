SI

Super-Fast Home Run Car at the Braves-Reds Speedway Classic Was an Instant Hit

Sunday's Speedway Classic brought a unique experience for MLB fans.

Madison Williams

A "home run car" is seen driving at the Bristol Motor Speedway after Braves' Eli White hits a home run. / FOX Sports MLB/Screengrab
The Braves and Reds picked up the MLB Speedway Classic on Sunday after the game was postponed from rain on Saturday night following just one inning.

In the bottom of the second inning on Sunday, Braves outfielder Eli White crushed the first-ever home run hit at a NASCAR racetrack. The 411-foot three-run blast was electric at the Bristol Motor Speedway for the tens of thousands of fans thanks to the fun addition MLB added.

After White hit the homer, an MLB decked out race car drove around the racetrack while a passenger held a "home run" flag out the window. It looks like the "Home Run Car" will be used whenever any player hits a homer during Sunday's game.

Now that is a cool way to celebrate a home run.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

