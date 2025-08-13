Mets Hit So Many Home Runs vs. Braves They Ran Out of Fireworks at Citi Field
The Mets ended their losing streak in fashion on Tuesday night, beating the Braves 13–5. New York came into the game having lost 11 of their last 12 and broke out with six home runs, including two from Pete Alonso as he became the franchise's all-time leader in the category.
The Mets hit so many home runs that the crew at Citi Field didn't have enough fireworks to celebrate them all properly. By the time Brett Baty hit the team's sixth homer of the game to tie the franchise record for home runs in a home game, the Home Run Apple appeared too tired to rise.
If only Baty had waited a couple pitches so the apple could catch its breath. Things got so bad that Citi Field had to put an announcement on the scoreboard apologizing for running out of fireworks.
In addition to Alonso and Baty, Francisco Alvarez added two of his own and Brandon Nimmo hit the other home run.
The Mets record for home runs in a game remains eight.