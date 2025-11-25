Projecting Back End of 2026 Atlanta Braves Bullpen

The Atlanta Braves will head into the 2026 season with a bullpen that has its share of familiar faces, but also likely some new (or new-ish) ones. Raisel Iglesias is back as the closer, but key arms are currently on their way out the door, such as Pierce Johnson.

With Joe Jimenez’s season still in flux, how the bullpen could look leading up to the closer isn’t so clear-cut. However, we can do our best to project how it could look. Here is a projection of the back end of the bullpen from the sixth inning up until the setup man in the eighth. As a bonus, we’ll include some long relief options.

Since we already know Iglesias is the closer, there is nothing to project.

Sixth Inning: Aaron Bummer

Naturally, the goal is for a starter to go six or seven innings. But it’s helpful to have an arm ready to go on a day when Walt Weiss is just happy to get five innings. Bummer made 16 appearances in the sixth inning this season, and it’s wear he looked his best.

He had a 2.70 ERA when he pitched the sixth inning last season. If needed, he could take some turns pitching the eighth inning. He looked good there in a small sample size. However, since this is where he has the strongest track, we’re projecting him to be reading and waiting in the sixth inning.

Seventh Inning: Joel Payamps or Hayden Harris

Ideally, this inning is reserved for Dylan Lee. He was the seventh-inning reliever for the bulk of last season. However, we’re saving him for later since there is another role he could be needed for.

Payamps has primarily seen success in the middle innings or the ninth inning over the last couple of seasons. However, since the Braves will likely need to switch things up next season, seeing them put him there in the seventh inning. He’s a veteran reliever, positioning him to get a shot.

That being said, they have a top-30 prospect who showed solid potential last season. Hayden Harris finished the minor league season with a 0.52 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A. He saw some action late last season, nearly entirely in the seventh inning. He recorded one out in the sixth inning.

While he could be set for some growing pains, the Braves have some confidence that he can handle a late-inning role. They didn’t wait to give him a shot earlier in a game if a starter got run out. That’s worth at least something when projecting.

Setup Man: Joe Jimenez (If Healthy) or Dylan Lee

If he’s healthy, putting Jimenez back in his previous role is the logical choice. There is an established continuity that we know works. He and Iglesias, for the eighth and ninth, made for a solid one-two punch.

However, his status is going to be up in the air until the start of Spring Training. He underwent another knee procedure in October following a setback.

If not him, then sliding Lee into the setup role would make sense, too. He’s an experienced arm in the bullpen, whose primary experience is in the backend of the bullpen. The seventh inning is where he’s looked best, but experience will likely get him into this role.

