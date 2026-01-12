Outlook of Braves Bullpen After Tyler Kinley Signing

The Atlanta Braves have fortified the bullpen with the re-signing of right-hander Tyler Kinley over the weekend. During the offseason, Atlanta Braves on SI has made projections for the current state of the team, including the bullpen. With Kinley back, it’s time for another.

The goal is to get an idea of who the eight relievers on the pitching staff should be come opening day. With Kinley in, that’s going to require a small tweak to the outlook.

Obviously, there are some locks for the bullpen that we need to get out of the way. One of those, naturally, is Kinley. Along with him are Raisel Iglesias, Robert Suarez, Dylan Lee and Aaron Bummer. Those five you can guarantee, so long as they’re healthy.

As for the other two spots, I think once it’s all said and done, Grant Holmes will end up in the bullpen. He’s going to be treated like a starter in Spring Training, but there is a preference for Reynaldo Lopez. Alex Anthopoulos told Holmes no guarantees. However, he’s been progressing, and if he’s healthy and effective in Spring Training, I think he gets the nod for the big league roster and will be a long reliever to at least start.

The same benefit of the doubt for now will go to Joel Payamps. His job doesn’t appear to be secure despite the MLB contract, but I think he makes it happen. He has the track record outside of last season to warrant that he can bounce back.

That’s seven arms, so somebody from the previous projection has to go, either Daysbel Hernandez or Hayden Harris. This one is a bit of a toss-up, but I’m going with Hernandez sticking around for now. Harris could very well make the cut, but his counterpart has a larger track record in the majors.

On that note, here is the latest projection for the bullpen.

Grant Holmes (long relief)

Daysbel Hernandez

Joel Payamps

Aaron Bummer (late innings)

Dylan Lee (late innings)

Tyler Kinley (late innings)

Robert Suarez (Setup)

Raisel Iglesias (closer)

Can this change again? Absolutely. All it takes it a single move to make that happen. Given the status of the team at this time, this is how we’re setting it up. Anyone could emerge at any time. Jhancarlos Lara is lurking. Lopez could end up in the bullpen. There are some arms picked up on MiLB deals that could end up standing out.

It’s all one big educated guess. But that’s what makes it fun.

