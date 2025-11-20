Braves, Raisel Iglesias Reach Agreement to Keep Him in Atlanta

One major concern has been scratched off the list for the Atlanta Braves. They announced Wednesday night that they re-signed closer Raisel Iglesias to a one-year, $16 million contract.

According to MLB insider Francys Romero, Iglesias was offered contracts from the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays. Both were of similar value. Despite having a chance to join either team coming off a World Series appearance, he chose to stay in Atlanta.

Knowing that the Braves opted not to trade him off at the deadline, it likely inclined him to stick with the hometown team, especially if it's going to be at a similar price.

The salary they freed up from letting other relievers loose was able to go toward keeping him around. They declined the options for Piece Johnson and Tyler Kinely to free up $12.5 million in salary. In theory, they still have room, given their spending goals for the offseason, to go after more upgrades.

Iglesias, 36, joined the Braves midway through the 2022 season and has served as their closer since 2023. In 222 appearances, he has a 2.35 ERA, 97 saves and a 0.94 WHIP.

Part of the 2025 season was rocky for him. He struggled with the longball, especially when using his slider. Midway through the season, he managed to get back on track, even earning the National League Reliever of the Month honor for August.

For the third year in a row, he won the award for August, and it's the fourth time he's won the award overall, winning the American League award with the Angels in July 2021.

During his electric month, he had a 0.69 ERA, a 0.62 WHIP, picked up 10 saves, walked zero batters and struck out 13 batters in 13 innings pitched across 12 appearances on the mound. In 45 games from June 9 onward, he had a 1.25 ERA with 21 saves.

Along with the need for bullpen help, starting pitching and a shortstop are at the top of the Braves' priority list for the offseason. They were willing to pivot from the actual tier of priorities to keep Iglesias, but their targets likely switch back to their main focuses for now.

The Braves aim to be a top-five team in payroll next season, which would require an increase of around $50 million from last season. Iglesias' return will be a pleasant update for most. It shows a willingness to spend. Now, we wait and see what comes next.

