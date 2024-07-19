Braves Reinstate OF From Injured List
He may not be the outfielder the Atlanta Braves would prefer to activate from the injured list. But to begin the defacto second half of the season, the Braves announced on X (formerly Twitter) that they have reinstated Ramón Laureano from the injured list Friday.
The Braves placed Laureano on the IL on July 10, but the transaction was retroactive to July 9. That meant the earliest he could return was Friday.
Laureano hasn't played since June 26 because of a left oblique muscle strain.
It would have been a bigger boost for the Braves outfield if Michael Harris II or Ronald Acuña Jr. returned. But Acuña is out for the remainder of the season, and there hasn't been an update on when Harris could be back on the field.
So, the Braves are left with mostly a patchwork outfield. But at least with Laureano off the injured list, the Braves don't have to start Adam Duvall and Eddie Rosario every single night.
Atlanta had both of those corner outfielders, along with Jarred Kelenic in center fielder, in the lineup each of the seven games prior to the All-Star break. Before that, though, the Washington Nationals released Rosario because he was hitting .183 with a .555 OPS this season.
Granted, Laureano is also an outfielder the Braves signed this summer after he was released because of a poor start to the season. The Cleveland Guardians released Laureano on May 25 after he slashed .143/.265/.229 in 83 at-bats.
With the Braves, though, Laureano has performed better in a small sample. He is hitting .257 with 5 extra-base hits, 4 RBI and 5 runs in 35 at-bats since coming to Atlanta. Laureano hit .296 with an .852 OPS in the seven games prior to his injury.
The Braves will open the second half slate against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Truist Park.