Braves Recalled Reliever Dylan Lee With Unusual Roster Moves
The Atlanta Braves didn’t appear to have many choices to try and recall pitcher Bryce Elder to start Monday’s game in Arizona. So, they optioned their only “optionable” reliever in Dylan Lee.
But thanks to a creative set of transactions, Lee is already back with the Braves.
When MLB teams option pitchers, they must spend at least 15 days in the minors before returning to the majors. However, there’s one exception – when a player goes on the IL. If an MLB club places either a pitcher or position player on the injured list, then the club can recall a pitcher within less than 15 days of his option.
Braves outfielder Ramón Laureano hasn’t played since June 26, but he’s remained on the active roster. General manager Alex Anthopoulos apparently waited to put him on the injured list until he could utilize the unusual rule of recalling an optioned pitcher within the 15-day window.
That’s what happened this week for the Braves.
Despite owning a 2.00 ERA, the Braves optioned reliever Dylan Lee to recall Elder for his spot start Monday. A day later, the Braves activated AJ Smith-Shawver and optioned Elder back to Triple-A. That gave the Braves an extra bullpen arm for Tuesday’s game.
Then on Wednesday, the Braves optioned Smith-Shawver and activated infielder Brian Anderson from the injured list. They also placed Laureano on the IL, which allowed the organization to recall Lee.
The left-handed reliever was generally aware of the unique roster maneuvering the Braves were doing with him. The AJC’s Justin Toscano reported Lee remained in Phoenix during his two days off the roster and spent time with his family.
Two days of rest is all Lee’s stint off the roster really amounted to. He will be available Thursday as the Braves aim to win the series against the Diamondbacks.