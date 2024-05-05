Athletics Sign Ex-Cardinals Pitcher Looking To Return To Big Leagues
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals seems to have found a new home.
Former Cardinals relief pitcher Seth Elledge hasn't appeared in a big league game since 2021 and has bounced around at the minor league level.
He has been looking for his next opportunity after spending time in the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, and Detroit Tigers' farm systems in 2023. Elledge seems to have found his next opportunity after signing with the Oakland Athletics on Sunday to a minor league deal, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Nick Deeds.
"Right-hander Seth Elledge and the Athletics have agreed on a minor league deal, according to the transactions tracker on Elledge’s MLB.com profile page," Deeds said. "Elledge, 28 later this month, was a fourth-round pick by the Mariners in the 2017 draft and made his major league debut with the Cardinals during the shortened 2020 season. As a member of the St. Louis bullpen, Elledge posted a 4.63 ERA in 11 2/3 innings of work in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
"He sports a solid 24 percent strikeout rate at the big league level but struggled badly with his control to the tune of a 14.4 percent walk rate, leaving him with a lackluster 4.90 FIP. The right-hander found himself designated for assignment by the Cardinals late in October of 2021 and hasn’t found his way back to a big league mound since despite having shuffled around the big leagues a great deal in recent years."
Elledge was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Seattle Mariners and made his big league debut in 2020 with St. Louis. He appeared in 23 games overall with the Cardinals across two seasons before being designated for assignment.
