Cardinals Pitching Prospect Seen As One Of ‘Most Underrated’ In Triple-A
The St. Louis Cardinals have been trying to recover from last year's pitching fiasco that led the team to finish with one of its worst records in franchise history.
The bullpen has performed well so far this season -- ranking No. 15 with a 3.99 ERA -- but the rotation is still weak, despite showing early signs of being greatly improved from 2023's arsenal.
The new additions to the rotation don't seem to be enough for the Cardinals to win and it's frustrating for St. Louis fans to watch their favorite team struggle two seasons in a row. Fortunately, there's hope in a starting pitcher who's flying under the radar in the minors.
"One of the most underrated pitchers currently in Triple-A right now has been Sem Robberse," Pitcher List's Rick Haake wrote Thursday when discussing the state of the National League Central farm system.
Robberse has posted a 4-2 record with a 2.64 ERA, 47-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .207 batting average against and a 0.99 WHIP in 47 2/3 innings pitched for Triple-A Memphis so far this season.
The 22-year-old was acquired by St. Louis last summer in a trade that sent Jordan Hicks to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Robberse and right-handed pitcher Adam Kloffenstein.
The Netherlands-born hurler has been climbing his way up through the minors since being signed by Toronto in 2019 and has logged a respectable 20-22 record with a 3.70 ERA, 373-to-141 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .233 batting average against and a 1.25 WHIP.
With the Cardinals rotation being so volatile due to age, injuries and lack of depth, it might be the perfect opportunity for Robberse to earn the call-up to the big leagues.
Nonetheless, it appears St. Louis has a young starting pitcher with a promising future that fans can hopefully look forward to watching at Busch Stadium someday.
