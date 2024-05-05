Cardinals Reportedly Will Get Important Piece Back Sunday From Tough Injury
The St. Louis Cardinals should finally start to get some reinforcements back on Sunday.
St. Louis hasn't started the 2024 season off as it hoped to but it also hasn't been at full strength for a single game yet. The Cardinals have been bitten hard by the injury bug this season but are finally starting to get a little healthier.
The Cardinals surprisingly have been thin in the outfield but could have one of their starters back in the fold as soon as Sunday. St. Louis has been missing Dylan Carlson so far this season but he reportedly could be activated off the Injured List on Sunday, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"Matthew Liberatore starts (Sunday)," Woo said. "Cardinals will need him to go as long as possible. Dylan Carlson is expected to be activated off the IL (Sunday). Pedro Pagés will be optioned to Memphis as the corresponding move."
With Tommy Edman out, Carlson was expected to be the team's starting center fielder on Opening Day. He competed with young center fielder Victor Scott II for the starting spot in Spring Training and won the competition but suffered a tough injury right before the season kicked off and hasn't appeared in a game yet.
St. Louis' starting rotation and bullpen have seen great improvements already this season but the offense hasn't been as good as expected. The return of Carlson should help give the Cardinals another boost. St. Louis doesn't currently have the record it likely expected to have but fans still should have hope.
