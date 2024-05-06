Cardinals Outfielder Named Minor League Player Of Month After Red-Hot Stretch
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly have some intriguing talent in the minor leagues right now.
St. Louis has had an inconsistent start to the 2024 campaign but fans still should have a lot of hope about the franchise. The Cardinals currently are in last place in the National League Central with a disappointing 15-19 record but the club has plenty of talent.
Cardinals fans should have some hope that the team can turn things around but even if they don't there is some great talent in the minor leagues right now. Top prospects like pitcher Tink Hence, Victor Scott II, or Thomas Saggese seem to grab the most headlines, but there are plenty of other players to be excited about as well.
St. Louis announced its Minor League Player of the Month for the month of April and young outfielder Nathan Church nabbed the recognition, according to the club.
"Our Minor League Player of the Month is (outfielder) Nathan Church," the team announced. "Church, 23, slashed .349/.402/.512 with 18 RBI and led all Cardinals minor leaguers in OPS (.914), hits (30), total bases (44), and runs (17). He hit safely in 19 of 20 games, including a career-high 13-game hit streak."
He isn't currently ranked as a top-30 prospect for the Cardinals by MLB.com, but he had a fantastic month. Church is just 23 years old and currently plays for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals and certainly has made his presence felt.
If he can continue to shine at this rate, maybe he could make his way up to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds at some point this season.
More MLB: Yankees' Juan Soto Non-Committal About Re-Signing; Would Cardinals Enter Sweepstakes?