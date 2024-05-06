Yankees' Juan Soto Non-Committal About Re-Signing; Would Cardinals Enter Sweepstakes?
The New York Yankees have a tall task ahead of them.
New York has been one of the best teams in baseball so far this season but could end up losing its best player. Superstar slugger Juan Soto will be a free agent at the end of the season and certainly will land a massive deal.
The Yankees have made it known that they would like to retain Soto for the foreseeable future, but he will be entering free agency and then anything could happen.
Soto currently is the frontrunner to win the American League Most Valuable Player award and has been every bit as advertised this season. He is just 25 years old has clubbed eight home runs, driven in 28 runs, and is slashing .316/.421/.559 in 36 games played.
He could land a deal worth over $500 million, and a handful of teams will be lining up to try to bring him in. Could the St. Louis Cardinals make sense as a landing spot for Soto?
From a pure talent perspective, Soto would make a lot of sense. He is one of the best players in all of baseball and still is so young. St. Louis' offense hasn't been as expected so far this season and Soto easily could boost it.
St. Louis had a logjam in the outfield last season but that hasn't been the case this year. The young star could help fix this issue. St. Louis has Jordan Walker who currently is expected to be the right fielder of the future but others also have speculated that a move back to the infield will be coming his way at some point.
Bringing in Soto could help move Walker back to the infield while drastically improving the offense. The biggest issue certainly will be the money, though. St. Louis never has given out a deal worth $200 million let alone something as massive as Soto will get.
A move should be considered unlikely due to the price tag but he is the type of player a team should at least consider breaking the bank for. There will be plenty of speculation throughout the season. Maybe the Cardinals eventually will surprise us.
