Marlins All-Star Could Be Traded; Should Cardinals Consider Major Move?
The St. Louis Cardinals surprisingly have been thin in the outfield so far this season.
There was plenty of chatter in 2023 about how the Cardinals had a log jam in the outfield at that time. St. Louis traded slugger Tyler O'Neill to the Boston Red Sox this past offseason to help alleviate the surplus of outfielders but there was no way for the club to predict what would happen next.
The Cardinals entered the 2024 season seemingly with extra outfielders but injuries and inconsistent play have decimated the club. Lars Nootbaar was injured at the beginning of the season, but he is back now. Fellow outfielders Dylan Carlson and Tommy Edman are injured and haven't appeared in a game yet this season.
Young outfielders Jordan Walker and Victor Scott II both have been demoted to the minor leagues after struggling offensively. All in all, the Cardinals actually are thin in the outfield.
Carlson should be back soon but it's unclear when Edman, Walker, or Scott could be back with the club. Because of this, it could make sense to consider adding an external option to help out.
One player who could make a lot of sense is Miami Marlins All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. He hasn't gotten off to the start he hoped for this season, but he is just 26 years old and could help the Cardinals out.
Miami has struggled so badly this season that it already has started making significant trades. The Marlins traded fellow All-Star Luis Arráez to the San Diego Padres so it wouldn't be too surprising to see the club make more moves.
Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix even left the door open for a trade involving Chisholm, according to Fox Sports 640's Andy Slater.
"Peter Bendix says he doesn't know what to expect when I asked if Jazz Chisholm Jr. would be on the Marlins roster at the end of the season," Slater said.
Chisholm has crushed four home runs and driven in 18 runs so far this season while seeing time in center field and as the designated hitter. If he's available, St. Louis at least should give Miami a call.
More MLB: Cardinals Top Bullpen Addition Reached Major Milestone Showing Return Is Near