Cardinals Champion Floated As Manager Candidate If Job Opens Up By Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't gotten off to the start that they hoped for this season.
St. Louis had a rough 2023 season and hoped to turn things around in 2024. The Cardinals were busy this past offseason and significantly boosted the starting rotation and yet St. Louis still is in last place in the National League Central with a 16-24 record.
There was speculation last season that manager Oli Marmol was on the hot seat but he remains the Cardinals' manager. If the Cardinals can't turn things around, speculation could pick up about his future once again.
It's too early in the season to know what will happen, but if a change is made, former Cardinals utility man and current Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker already has been floated as an option by the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"The Marlins also are expected to lose their excellent manager Skip Schumaker after the team agreed to drop the 2025 team option," Heyman said. "Whether he lasts the year is a question, but someone should hire him (his old Cardinals team?). Cardinals manager Oli Marmol and Blue Jays skipper John Schneider look vulnerable, but shouldn’t someone look at those front offices?"
Schumaker was hired as the Marlins' manager ahead of the 2023 season and he was great. The 11-year big league veteran won the 2023 National League Manager of the Year Award in just his first season.
Miami has made some significant changes and seems to be nearing a rebuild. If that ends up being the case and Schumaker leaves, don't be surprised if St. Louis gets in the mix.
