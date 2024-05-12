Orioles 'Have Their Eyes' On Cardinals Star In Possible Trade This Summer
Will the St. Louis Cardinals make some major changes this season?
St. Louis has struggled as of late and is 1-9 over its last 10 games. The Cardinals are in last place in the National League Central with a disappointing 15-24 record. If the Cardinals can't turn things around quickly, it already has been speculated that the club could be sellers ahead of the trade deadline this summer.
The Cardinals have plenty of talent on the roster but it hasn't translated to wins yet. There are plenty of players who will be of interest to other clubs and one player who already has been mentioned in trade rumors is All-Star closer Ryan Helsley. If he is traded, the Baltimore Orioles could be an option, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Baltimore Orioles privately realize that they are going to have to find a closer for the pennant stretch with Craig Kimbrel melting down," Nightengale said. "They have their eyes on St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano, and Astros reliever Ryan Pressly if their teams become deadline sellers."
Helsley has been great so far this season and has a 1.50 ERA in 18 appearances with a 19-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18 innings pitched. The righty still is under team control and likely could bring in a big haul if St. Louis does end up selling.
The Cardinals still have some time to turn things around but it certainly has been a disappointing start to the 2024 campaign.
