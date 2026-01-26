Cubs' Latest Signing Could Haunt Cardinals in 2026

One of the most perplexing developments of the last few seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals has been the total disintegration of a young outfield.

At the start of the 2023 season, the Cardinals had Tyler O'Neill, Lars Nootbaar, Jordan Walker, Dylan Carlson, Tommy Edman, and Brendan Donovan all under cheap team control. Three years later, three of those players are gone, and the other three could soon follow them out the door.

Carlson, in particular, was a disappointment for Cardinals fans, as he was once the team's first-round pick and played so well in 2021 that he finished third in Rookie of the Year voting. He regressed every season from that point, and at the 2024 trade deadline, St. Louis dumped him to the Tampa Bay Rays in an attempt to boost the bullpen with the addition of Shawn Armstrong.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Dylan Carlson joins Cubs for spring training

Aug 28, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dylan Carlson (15) runs off of the field during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

That move hasn't worked out for either side so far, but a year and a half later, Carlson is hoping to reintroduce himself to the National League Central -- and punish the Cardinals in the process.

On Saturday, Greg Zumach of The Baseball Tribune reported that the Chicago Cubs were signing Carlson to a minor-league contract. The 27-year-old will presumably compete for a bench spot in Chicago this spring, alongside fellow recent signee Chas McCormick.

Nothing Carlson has done since leaving the Cardinals suggests that he was once a top prospect, or that St. Louis should regret letting him go. But that doesn't mean the Cardinals are thrilled to see him potentially reenter the division.

At times, Carlson simply wasn't getting the opportunities in St. Louis that he might have on a team with fewer outfielders. The injuries along the way didn't help, either, as the switch-hitter suffered shoulder, ankle, and wrist issues that helped knock him out of the rotation for playing time.

There's a chance Carlson never makes the Cubs' roster and Cardinals fans don't have to think twice about this move. But it would be quite painful if the inverse happened and St. Louis' most bitter rival unlocked Carlson's talent, even in a supporting role.

More MLB: Cardinals Lose Dominant Double-A Hurler to Braves in Free Agency