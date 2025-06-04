Cardinals Writer Urges Team To Add Right-Handed Bat At Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals came into their series opener against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night having won 19 of their last 26 games.
With their recent surge, they may ultimately look to be buyers at the trade deadline instead of selling pieces off. They could always make moves in both directions, but they are right in the thick of the postseason chase.
There are moves they could make that could give them an edge for the rest of the 2025 season, which was expected to be a rebuilding year.
Mason Keith of Redbird Rants recently stated that St. Louis could use a right-handed power bat.
"Willson Contreras and Ivan Herrera are providing the power from the right side, with Nolan Arenado and Jordan Walker failing to provide additional support. Arenado will most certainly be the talk of the trade deadline given the off-season drama, so his time on the roster might be limited. Nolan Gorman would presumably take his place at third base, where he is another left-handed bat in the starting lineup. With the rest of the lineup being predominantly left-handed bats, the team can use an additional right-handed bat to balance out the lineup vs left-handed pitching."
St. Louis will get a boost from the right side of the plate when Jordan Walker returns from the injured list, but it wouldn't hurt for them to add one more piece to balance out their roster.
Last year, they picked up Tommy Pham. This season, they'll need to look elsewhere, but they could certainly use some power from the right side of the plate.
