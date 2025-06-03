Yankees Nearly Avoided Ex-Cardinals Superstar Paul Goldschmidt
The New York Yankees made one of the better moves of the offseason by signing former St. Louis Cardinals star and Most Valuable Player Paul Goldschmidt.
New York brought him to town, it seems like he has found some sort of fountain of youth. He has appeared in 58 games so far this season and is slashing .333/.388/.486 with six home runs, 28 RBIs, five stolen bases, 13 doubles, one triple, and 38 runs scored.
The Yankees’ front office looks like geniuses but it sounds like a deal was close to not happening. SNY's Andy Martino shared that it "was no sure thing" that the Yankees would make a move but the baseball operations team made a "strong case" for him.
"It’s true that the Yankees' post-Juan Soto spree left them at the limits of their willingness to spend," Martino said. "In fact, it was no sure thing that they would stretch for Paul Goldschmidt until folks in baseball operations made a strong case for doing so.
"But that was the offseason budget. Teams almost always leave payroll in reserve for the trade deadline, and the Yankees are always aggressive when they feel they have the chance to win. I would not expect that to change in a year in which a championship is a reachable goal."
There’s no way anyone could’ve predicted that Goldschmidt was going to turn back the clock like he had after an inconsistent 2024 Major League Baseball season. He’s now 37 years old and signed a one-year deal in New York. Now, he looks like a superstar once again and looks like one of the steals of the offseason.
More MLB: Cardinals Have One Of National League's Best Building Blocks