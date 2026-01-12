Cardinals May Be Exploring New Role For Ivan Herrera

The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of questions to answer before the 2026 season. They have two major trade chips in Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan, and it remains to be seen if they’ll be moved.

The Cardinals are looking at a lot of different options as to where to put certain players in 2026. With Willson Contreras gone, the most likely first base option is Alec Burleson. He’ll receive most of the reps there.

However, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch discussed another option. While the Cardinals want Ivan Herrera to catch in 2026, they are considering him for other potential roles.

The Cardinals Have Several Options

Sep 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera (48) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

“Herrera has taken reps at first base in the past, worked out there with coaches, etc. He would be an option there, yes,” Goold wrote in his weekly chat. “The Cardinals are also in the market for a right-handed bat and one of the positions that they could put that addition coming off the bench would be first base. Outfield or first base, maybe some third. Those are the spots they're thinking for this addition.”

The Cardinals have had concerns about Herrera’s defense behind the plate in the past, so if he struggles there again and they go with Jimmy Crooks, Pedro Pages or Yohel Pozo, first base would be an ideal spot for Herrera.

Herrera has also taken reps in left field, so a new role is possible as long as it benefits the team going forward. Chaim Bloom and Oli Marmol have a lot of different options to pursue if they do go that route.

It is important to note though that the Cardinals are also looking for a right-handed bat. That bat obviously won’t be a top-level free agent, so fans shouldn’t get their hopes up.

But there are plenty of right-handed hitting outfielders still available, and plenty of infield options as well. They could even turn to No. 20 prospect Blaze Jordan, who can play first base and third base.

Still, Herrera could be an option there, and the Cardinals have quite a few to choose from. That could allow them to move Alec Burleson back to the outfield or use him as a designated hitter.

We’ll see where the Cardinals land.

