Ex-Cardinals Hurler Listed As Most Likely Trade Chip
Back in December of 2017, the St. Louis Cardinals made a trade that would end up haunting them for years to come. At the time, it landed them a much needed power bat in Marcell Ozuna.
However, they gave up Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen to the Miami Marlins, and it hurt their minor league pitching depth, as they have been unable to develop solid pitching since then.
Alcantara won a Cy Young in 2022 and Gallen helped take the Arizona Diamondbacks to the World Series the following year.
ESPN's Jesse Rogers conducted a survey of Major League Baseball executives on who is most likely to be traded this summer, and Alcantara was listed as the most likely trade chip.
"Let's face it, if not for the injury, Alcantara probably would have been traded by now," an American League executive answered.
The Cardinals are unlikely to contend in 2025, so it is unlikely that they will be in the mix for the former Cy Young, who was with the team in 2017 prior to the trade.
Other contending teams likely will be in the mix, and those looking to make a push will be willing to cough up the prospects in order to land one of the top starting pitchers on the market to strengthen their chances of a World Series run.
Alcantara missed all of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery. But if he stays healthy, he'll be highly sought after.
Either way, the previous trade did not work out well for St. Louis.
