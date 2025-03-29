Cardinals' Undrafted Prospect Predicted To Get 2025 MLB Promotion: 'Decent Pop'
A rising prospect whom the St. Louis Cardinals signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 is poised to debut in the Majors this season.
St. Louis opened their campaign on Thursday at home and pulled off an uplifting victory over the Minnesota Twins to give the Cardinals faithful something to get excited about at Busch Stadium.
Looking ahead to the remaining 161 games, what will St. Louis’ roster look like as the season progresses?
One guy currently with Triple-A Memphis Redbirds who’s likely to end up in the bigs soon is 27-year-old outfielder Matt Koperniak.
FanSided’s Thomas Gauvain recently predicted that Koperniak will get the call-up to The Show in 2025.
“Expect to see Matt Koperniak play in the majors this year,” Gauvain wrote on Saturday.
“Koperniak wasn't a household name prior to Spring Training. He's a 27-year-old outfielder who boasts decent pop, a serviceable glove at all three spots, and a strong BB-K ratio. Koperniak has been a solid minor leaguer throughout his career, and he's consistently put up positive offensive numbers.”
“In 33 plate appearances, Koperniak slashed .355/.394/.645 with two home runs, three doubles, and six RBIs … during Spring Training for the Cardinals. Instead of being rewarded for his efforts, Koperniak was optioned to the Triple-A Memphis squad near the end of camp. This was a very surprising move, as Koperniak is on the club's 40-man roster.”
“If Michael Siani or Jordan Walker struggles out the gate, he could be promoted. If an injury occurs to any one of the club's position players, he could also hear his name be called, particularly if an outfielder gets hurt.”
Koperniak is a career .298 hitter in the minors with an OPS of .833 to go along with 59 home runs, 32 stolen bases, and 259 RBI.
It sounds like Koperniak is one injury or change of heart from the organization away from joining the bigs.
