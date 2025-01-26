$5 Million Ex-Cardinals All-Star Predicted To Sign With Blue Jays
The St. Louis Cardinals have been quiet this offseason. Most of their work has been done behind the scenes with the front office, with not much of anything being done to address the Major League roster.
Unless Nolan Arenado is traded, there may not be any free agent additions made by the club. There are a few former Cardinals who remain unsigned.
One of them is utility man Paul DeJong, who was with the team from 2017-23. St. Louis traded him to the Toronto Blue Jays at the deadline in 2023.
Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball predicts that DeJong will go back to the Blue Jays this winter.
"DeJong is not a perfect player (32.4% K-rate in 2024), but he’s at least a quality big leaguer who could help most teams in the infield next season," Finkelstein wrote.
"The 31-year-old made the most of the playing time he got with the Chicago White Sox last season, hitting 18 home runs before the trade deadline. He doesn’t play great defense at short, but can still plug that gap (-9 DRS, -1 OAA) well enough for a team that doesn’t have a better answer."
The veteran shortstop was an All-Star with the Cardinals in 2019 and helped them reach the postseason in four consecutive years. Last season with the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals, DeJong hit .227 with 24 home runs and 56 RBI.
DeJong still has power in his bat and can boost any lineup. He can also play all four infield positions.
