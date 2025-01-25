Cardinals Predicted To Execute Desperate Trade For Nolan Arenado With Surprise Suitor
The St. Louis Cardinals are enduring a disappointing offseason that was supposed to allow the franchise to reset but things haven't exactly panned out that way.
Trading superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado is vital for the Cardinals as they look to reduce payroll. Unfortunately, finding a suitor for the eight-time All-Star hasn't been easy.
With Opening Day steadily approaching, it's possible St. Louis and Arenado will have to expand their horizons and complete a blockbuster trade with a surprise American League West contender.
"Arenado will be traded to the Seattle Mariners," ESPN's Eric Karabell wrote Friday when predicting what the Cardinals will do with their star infielder this offseason. "The Cardinals have made it clear they must move on from Arenado to install Nolan Gorman at third base. We heard rumors of the (Boston) Red Sox, (Toronto) Blue Jays and other teams interested. We haven't heard about the Mariners, but all they have done is sign utility man Donovan Solano."
The 10-time Gold Glove defender's list of teams for which he is willing to waive his no-trade clause currently includes the Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and LA Dodgers.
"The Arenado of old might never return -- at the plate, at least -- but the Cardinals seem so desperate; watch them handle the bulk of his contract and leave Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto with little choice. Arenado is coming off one of his worst seasons, but this Mariners lineup could use even league-average hitters at this point."
Although Arenado is not desperate to leave St. Louis, perhaps he needs to consider expanding his list. The Mariners have one of the league's best rotations and a lineup that hasn't lived up to its potential. Seattle has never won a World Series but perhaps Nado's veteran presence in the clubhouse could help influence a deep postseason run.
As for how much of Arenado's contract the Cardinals would have to eat in a blockbuster with the Mariners, hopefully, it wouldn't be much more than the $15-20 million St. Louis offered to the Houston Astros when they failed to acquire the five-time Silver Slugger in a trade.
More MLB: Cardinals Linked To High-Leverage Hurler While Nolan Arenado Hunts For Trade Suitor