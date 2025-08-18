Brendan Donovan Injury Clears Way for Cardinals' Top Prospect Debut
Brendan Donovan has been the heartbeat for the St. Louis Cardinals this year. He was the team's lone All-Star at this season's All-Star Game, and he's quickly become a fan favorite in St. Louis.
The fourth year veteran infielder is willing to do whatever it takes to help the Cardinals win games. Pair that with his hard-working nature and you have the recipe for a Cardinals fan favorite.
But the 28-year-old has battled injuries a bit more often that you'd like during the season. Last week, he suffered a foot injury, though he didn't land on the injured list. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Donovan was placed on the injured list on Monday with a groin injury.
If there's any good news to come out of Donovan's injury, it's the fact that this could clear the way for top prospect JJ Wetherholt to make his debut in St. Louis.
Brendan Donovan's injury opens door for JJ Wetherholt to debut in St. Louis
Russell Steinberg of ClutchPoints recently praised Wetherholt's production and defensive versatility in the minor leagues.
"The 22-year-old West Virginia University alum has been in the Cardinals’ system for just over a year after St. Louis drafted him seventh overall last July," Steinberg wrote. "He played 29 games in A-ball last year before beginning 2025 in Double-A. In 62 games with Double-A Springfield, he hit .300 with seven homers, leading to his most recent call-up.
"As an infielder, Wetherholt has seen the most action at shortstop, but has also played second base and played third in college. With the Cardinals’ middle infield solidified for the remainder of the season with Brendan Donovan and Masyn Winn, it’s not likely he would see much action in 2025 at either position. But Nolan Arenado is now on the injured list with a right shoulder strain, opening up a spot for him to see consistent time. Perhaps not coincidentally, Wetherholt made his first start of his professional career at third base on Sunday."
Wetherholt, a natural second baseman, has been moving all over the infield in an attempt to find his future home in St. Louis. But with Donovan out for the time being, the Cardinals could (and should) call Wetherholt up to the big leagues to take over as the everyday second baseman.
He's far too good for Triple-A and his production has proved that. In 26 games at the Triple-A level, he's slashing .310/.403/.670 with nine home runs and seven doubles.
There's no excuse to keep the talented infielder in the minor leagues any longer.
More MLB: Cardinals-Guardians Blockbuster? St. Louis May Target Trade For Gold Glover