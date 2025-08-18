Cardinals-Guardians Blockbuster? St. Louis May Target Trade For Gold Glover
At the trade deadline, there were a lot of rumors indicating that the Cleveland Guardians could enter a bit of a fire sale, opting to trade players like Steven Kwan and Emmanuel Clase ahead of the deadline. But when Clase was sidelined with a suspension pending an investigation into potential gambling, all the rumors were shut down.
Still, there's a chance that Cleveland opts to trade Clase, Kwan, or both in the offseason, if the right offer and opportunity presents itself.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently suggested that Cleveland would trade Kwan in the offseason after failing to do so at the deadline.
"Kwan is a three-time reigning Gold Glove recipient who is probably headed for a fourth such honor," Miller wrote. "And though he has yet to come all that close to winning a batting title, he goes through these stretches every year in which he reels off multiple-hit games seemingly four times a week for well over a month.
"He's not a slugger by any stretch of the imagination, but he'll homer on occasion and provides value in every other facet of the game. Cleveland's reluctance to pay around $10M per year for the next two seasons for a guy who would easily fetch double that in free agency could be some team's huge gain."
If the Guardians are foolish enough to throw Kwan back on the trade block, the St. Louis Cardinals should make it their mission to land him.
Steven Kwan would fit perfectly with the Cardinals
Kwan would be the perfect fit in St. Louis for multiple reasons.
To put it into perspective for Cardinals fans, let's imagine what Victor Scott II would be if everything went right in his career. That's what Kwan is.
Scott and Kwan are very similar players, though Scott grades out as a slightly better defender. Even then, Kwan seems headed for his fourth Gold Glove in as many seasons. Kwan is a consistent .740-plus OPS hitter with the ability to hit over .300 in any given season. While batting average is slowly becoming a thing of the past, it indicates that Kwan is one of the best pure hitters in baseball.
The Cardinals have a lot of question marks in the outfield right now, but swinging a big offseason trade for the Guardians star would shore up one of the three outfield spots for the foreseeable future.
