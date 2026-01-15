Extend Or Trade? Breaking Down Two Outcomes For Brendan Donovan

The St. Louis Cardinals have been active this offseason, having signed two free agents and made three important trades. The most recent trade finally ended the Nolan Arenado saga, as he was sent to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Next up will likely be Brendan Donovan, who could bring back a good haul for St. Louis. They need to go younger and build up their farm system, as well as clear opportunities for younger players.

However, there are other ways the Cardinals can go about this. The following is a case for St. Louis to trade him, and a case for them to take an unexpected path.

Trade Him

Aug 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) hits a single during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The obvious reason to trade him is that the Cardinals are rebuilding. They won’t be a true contender for at least a couple of years. At the same time, they also have an overabundance of left-handed bats on their roster.

Trading Donovan would help to somewhat alleviate the logjam and clear a spot for younger players, particularly JJ Wetherholt, their top prospect. The Cardinals can also get a lot in return for Donovan, depending on where he is ultimately sent.

It may be hard for the fanbase to stomach, but sacrifices need to be made for the Cardinals to fully rebuild and get back to where they once were. The focus should be on the future, not the present.

Extend him

Sep 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) throws out Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (3) (not pictured) at first base in the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

While trading him makes the most sense, there is also a case to give him a contract extension. The Cardinals haven’t drafted and developed a player of Donovan’s caliber since the days of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.

This is not to say Donovan is a surefire Hall of Famer, but there’s something to be said for a player that comes through the organization and turns into a star. Yes, the Cardinals are rebuilding, but Donovan has turned into a veteran leader in the clubhouse.

It makes sense for the Cardinals to keep that veteran voice around during the rebuild to guide young players. The Cardinals can also decide that Donovan is their franchise player and choose to build around him rather than trade him as part of their rebuild.

He is also a fan-favorite, so giving him a contract extension while they can do it at a good price would be a smart path to take.

