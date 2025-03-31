Cardinals All-Star Reveals What Led To Wild Viral Moment
The St. Louis Cardinals had pretty much nothing but positive vibes through their first three games of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
St. Louis took on the Minnesota Twins and swept the first series of the year. The MLB season obviously is a marathon and not a sprint, but the Cardinals couldn't have asked for a better start. There was one not-so-great moment for one Cardinals slugger, though.
There was a viral moment from the team's opening series against the Twins in which All-Star slugger Willson Contreras ate a piece of tape off of his bat in the middle of an at-bat. He talked about the hilarious moment, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.
"After noticing the grip tape unravelling near the knob of his bat before a 3-2 pitch, Contreras used his teeth to unroll it and tear it off," Denton said. "Because he had already used his one allowable timeout and the pitch timer was at 11 seconds – and he needed to be in the box and alert with eight seconds remaining or risk an automatic strike call – Contreras hurriedly wadded up the tape and put it in his mouth instead of his back pocket...
"That was a bad taste, really bad," Contreras said as transcribed by Denton. “I don’t try to put (pine tar or sticky spray) on my (bat), but it was disgusting. It was a bad taste."
Now that's certainly what Contreras planned to do in the at-bat. While this is the case, it led to a funny moment and the Cardinals haven't suffered a loss yet. Vibes are high right now.
