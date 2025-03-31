Cardinals Accomplished Something Not Done In 19 Years
The St. Louis Cardinals had pretty much no positive buzz heading into the 2025 Major League Baseball season but that has quickly changed.
St. Louis faced off against the Minnesota Twins in the first series of the season and won all three games. The Cardinals were firing on all cylinders. St. Louis won on Opening Day 5-3. Followed up in the second game of the season with a 5-1 win. The Cardinals completed the series sweep on Sunday with a 9-2 win.
The Cardinals are the only team in the National League Central that is undefeated right now. St. Louis actually is the only team in the division with a record above .500 right now. The Cincinnati Reds are 1-2, the Chicago Cubs are 2-4, the Pittsburgh Pirates are 1-3, and the Milwaukee Brewers are 0-3.
It's been a great start for St. Louis and MLB.com's John Denton shared that this is the first time St. Louis has started a season 3-0 since 2006.
"Three-run homers by Pedro Pagés and Scott and a 409-foot solo shot from Nolan Gorman allowed the Cardinals to remain unbeaten after sweeping the Twins," Denton said. "The Cardinals are 3-0 for just the 17th time in 134 seasons and for the first time since 2006. That year, of course, the Cards swept the Phillies on the road and went on to win the franchise’s 10th of 11 World Series titles."
There are still 159 games left in the regular season, but St. Louis couldn't have asked for a better start.
