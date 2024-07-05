Cardinals Called 'Potential Fit' For Fireballer In Surprise Deadline Deal
If the St. Louis Cardinals want to make it back to the playoffs this season, it wouldn't hurt to add around the trade deadline.
St. Louis has surprised people over the last month and is trending toward adding at the deadline. The Cardinals have talent all throughout the roster and should be in contention for a playoff spot for the rest of the season.
The trade deadline is just weeks away and it's clear that the Cardinals will be busy. The starting rotation is the Cardinals' biggest area of need but could use a boost in the bullpen as well. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand put together a list of the top players who could be available with "potential fits" and linked St. Louis to Los Angeles Angels fireballer Carlos Estévez.
"To say Estévez excelled in June would be selling the closer short. In 10 appearances, the righty gave up two hits, didn’t walk a batter, and had 10 strikeouts, starting the month with seven perfect outings. For the season, the 31-year-old is 16 of 19 in save opportunities, making Estévez one of the top relief options on this year’s market. He’s earning $6.75 million in 2024 and will be a free agent after the season. Potential fits: Cardinals, (Kansas City Royals)."
Estévez is having a career year for Los Angeles and has been great. He has a career-best 3.00 ERA in 27 appearances to go along with an eye-popping 27-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 27 innings pitched.
St. Louis doesn't need a closer with Ryan Helsley shining, but Estévez could help out in the eighth inning. If he is available, why not take a shot at him?
